Raptors' Chris Boucher: Stuffs stat sheet in 17 minutes
Boucher produced nine points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, four blocks and two assists in 17 minutes during Sunday's 127-81 win over the Pacers.
Boucher matched his career high in blocks while finishing one point shy of a double-double. Though he's obviously capable of compiling plenty of counting stats, it's only on an occasional basis. As such, Boucher is merely a dart throw in daily leagues heading into Tuesday's matchup versus the Bucks.
