Boucher has suffered a partial MCL tear in his right knee and will undergo further testing in coming days, Kayla Grey of TSN reports.

Boucher is expected to recover without requiring surgery, but more light will be shed on the severity of his injury following testing. Boucher may be dealing with a minor tear, and even if his recovery could be quickened by opting for the surgical path, his decision to heal naturally would be unsurprising in the context of Toronto's 23-41 record and 12th place standing in the Eastern Conference. The 31-year-old is coming off back-to-back double-digit scoring performances, but he has struggled to produce relevant output even after Precious Achiuwa was traded to New York in February.