Boucher scored nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt) while adding four rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal in 14 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 111-100 preseason win over the Hornets.

The 27-year-old saw one more minute of court time than Aron Baynes did in the new-look Raptors frontcourt, and Boucher showed off both his athleticism as a defender and his three-point range. It's not entirely clear how minutes will be divided at center for Toronto with Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol gone, but at least through one preseason game, Boucher and Baynes appear to be well ahead of Alex Len (nine minutes Saturday) in the pecking order.