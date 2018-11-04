Raptors' Chris Boucher: Tallies 33 points in 36 minutes
Boucher posted 33 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks over 36 minutes Saturday against Delaware.
Boucher is currently playing on a two-way contract that will likely have him bouncing back and forth from the NBA and G League continually throughout the season. The 25-year-old is a stellar option in G League formats but isn't expected to see much run in the NBA this year.
