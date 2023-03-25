Boucher racked up 19 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 29 minutes during Friday's 118-97 win over the Pistons.

Boucher played in excess of 25 minutes for the second straight game, taking advantage of the fact the game was a blowout. The Raptors were also without a couple of key pieces, affording Boucher an enlarged role. While he has been a disappointment for much of the season, Boucher is worth a look as long as the team is down on troops.