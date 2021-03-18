Boucher ended with 21 points (10-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, four blocks and three assists in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 116-112 loss to Detroit.

Boucher replaced Aron Baynes in the starting lineup and certainly made the most of his opportunity. Despite playing just 24 minutes per night, Boucher is the 34th ranked player this season. The path to production has been far from smooth and that doesn't seem likely to change anytime soon. His value moving forward is slightly capped due to his inconsistent role and so if you could shift him for a top-40 player, it would be worth considering.