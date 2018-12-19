Raptors' Chris Boucher: To see minutes Wednesday
Boucher will play Wednesday against the Pacers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
With Jonas Valanciunas (thumb) and Serge Ibaka (knee) out, the Raptors are down to two centers. Greg Monroe will draw the start, while Boucher will garner backup minutes, according to coach Nick Nurse. Boucher has only played two minutes since being called up from the G League. He has upside, however, as he led the G League in scoring (29.4 PPG) before being called up. Boucher also averaged 11.6 rebounds, 4.6 blocks, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 34.5 minutes. Three-point shooting is also in his repertoire, as he was drilling 2.5 threes per game at a 34.0 percent clip.
