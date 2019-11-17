Boucher compiled just three points, three rebounds, and one block in 12 minutes during Saturday's 110-102 loss to Dallas.

Boucher disappointed again Saturday, barely troubling the scorers' bench during his 12 minutes on the floor. The upside is certainly there for Boucher but he simply isn't getting the playing time he needs right now. If he fails to turn things around in his next game, it might be time to move on.