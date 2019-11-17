Raptors' Chris Boucher: Unproductive in Saturday's loss
Boucher compiled just three points, three rebounds, and one block in 12 minutes during Saturday's 110-102 loss to Dallas.
Boucher disappointed again Saturday, barely troubling the scorers' bench during his 12 minutes on the floor. The upside is certainly there for Boucher but he simply isn't getting the playing time he needs right now. If he fails to turn things around in his next game, it might be time to move on.
More News
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Scores 13 points off bench•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Impressive outing Sunday•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Pulls down eight boards Friday•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Plays in last five games•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Drops11 points in spot start•
-
Raptors' Chris Boucher: Won't play in World Cup•
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.