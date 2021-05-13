Boucher (knee/rest) is now listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Bulls, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Previously, the Raptors had ruled Boucher out for maintenance purposes on the front end of a back-to-back, but it looks like they may reverse course and allow the big man to play. A final call likely won't come until close to game-time, but if Boucher does play, he'll likely be set for a high minute total. On Tuesday against the Clippers, Boucher played 37 minutes and finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, one steal and one block.