Boucher (coach's decision) did not see the floor in Thursday's 114-102 loss to Chicago.

Boucher had been listed as out for Thursday's game, before being upgraded to questionable and then receiving the green light to play. Despite all this, coach Nick Nurse did not play him and instead relied on a rotation of eight players. Boucher will presumably play Friday against Dallas, but it's unclear what Toronto may do at this late stage of the season.