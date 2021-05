Boucher will start Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Andrew Greif of the LA Times reports.

The Raptors will once again be down several regulars, but they'll get Boucher back after a sprained left knee kept him sidelined for a string of nine consecutive games. Coach Nick Nurse confirmed that Boucher will join the starting five, where he'll presumably get the nod alongside Khem Birch, who's been one of the few regulars who hasn't been subject to frequent nights off over the last several weeks.