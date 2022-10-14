Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said Friday that Boucher (hamstring) is expected to remain out for "a couple of weeks," Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Nurse initially told reporters on Wednesday that he was hopeful Boucher would be available for the regular-season opener, but that no longer seems feasible considering the latest update. At this point, Boucher figures to miss at least the first week of the regular season as he continues to recover, but he could return some time during the second week of the season if he can avoid setbacks.