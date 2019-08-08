Raptors' Chris Boucher: Won't play in World Cup
Boucher, due to personal reasons, will not participate in the FIBA World Cup, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Boucher posted 93 points, 56 rebounds, 24 blocks, six steals and two assists in 163 minutes with Toronto last season. The World Cup could have acted as an opportunity to develop his game, but he has to attend to other matters.
