Boucher has been ruled out for Sunday's preseason game against the Bulls due to a left hamstring strain, Eric Smith of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

The extent of Boucher's injury remains unclear, but he'll have just one more opportunity to play in the preseason before the Raptors open the regular season against Cavaliers on Oct. 19. The talented big man signed a three-year $35 million deal with Toronto this offseason and is expected to see a sizable role off the bench if he's available to begin the 2022-23 campaign.