Boucher (rest) will not be available for Thursday's game against the Bulls, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.

After making his return and playing 37 minutes in Tuesday night's loss to the Clippers, Boucher will sit out as the Raptors head into a Thursday/Friday back-to-back set. It's possible Boucher could return Friday night -- or for Sunday's finale against Indiana -- but with the Raptors eliminated from playoff contention nothing is guaranteed.