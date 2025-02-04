Boucher (illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Boucher is away from the team while he deals with an illness, and his next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Grizzlies. The big man has averaged 17.4 minutes per game over his last 10 outings, meaning Ochai Agbaji and Orlando Robinson could see an uptick in playing time with Boucher on the shelf.