Boucher exited Wednesday's game against the Nets with a left knee sprain and will not return, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

Boucher landed awkwardly after going up for a rebound and appeared to tweak his left ankle, however, the Raptors are calling it a left knee sprain. The extent of the injury is unclear at this time, but Boucher had to be helped off the court and appeared to be in a fair amount of pain. Khem Birch and Freddie Gillespie could see more minutes at center for the Raptors if Boucher has to miss extended time.