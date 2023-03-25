Koloko amassed five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, four blocks and two steals across 20 minutes during Friday's 118-97 victory over Detroit.

Koloko was a force on the defensive end Friday, racking up six combined steals and blocks, cobbling together his best game since November. With Precious Achiuwa (hamstring) sidelined and the game descending into garbage time, Koloko made the most of his time on the floor. While this was great for anyone who happened to stream him in, it is not something we should expect to see happen again anytime soon.