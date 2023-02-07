Koloko logged nine points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block across 25 minutes during the 905's 115-112 loss to Maine on Monday.

After sitting out the Toronto Raptors' game Sunday at Memphis, Koloko was sent down to their G League affiliate. The big man was only one point short of logging a double-double. Should the seven-foot Koloko continue playing with Toronto's G League affiliate, he will continue being its starting center.