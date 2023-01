Koloko logged 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, five blocks, three steals and two assists across 31 minutes during the 905's 115-95 loss to Birmingham on Thursday.

This time, Koloko logged consecutive G League games without the Raptors promoting him to their NBA team. He is averaging 13.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 5.0 blocks across three games as a member of the 905.