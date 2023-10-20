Koloko (illness) is available for Friday's preseason finale against Washington, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Koloko had been dealing with an illness, but it looks like he's cleared the issue. While he'll be available, there's no guarantee Koloko will see any playing time, as Toronto has its entire roster available and will likely use the final exhibition as a dress rehearsal for the regular season.
