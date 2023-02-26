Toronto recalled Koloko to the NBA club from the G League's Raptors 905 on Sunday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Koloko and Dalano Banton will be available for Sunday's game versus Cleveland after playing in the G League on Saturday night. Koloko posted 16 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in 31 minutes during the 905's win over the Motor City Cruise, but he's unlikely to garner a significant role at the NBA level.