Koloko will be available Tuesday against the Bulls.
Koloko has been chiefly an emergency option for the Raptors lately, as he's only seen the floor four times during the month of February. It's unlikely that will change moving forward, barring some injuries to Toronto's bigs.
More News
-
Raptors' Christian Koloko: Dealing with ankle sprain•
-
Raptors' Christian Koloko: Brief G League assignment on tap•
-
Raptors' Christian Koloko: Available Sunday•
-
Raptors' Christian Koloko: Almost double-doubles for 905•
-
Raptors' Christian Koloko: Fails to score in 17 minutes•
-
Raptors' Christian Koloko: Another double-double, five blocks•