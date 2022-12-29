Koloko (knee) is available for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Koloko's role has fluctuated throughout the year, so it's tough to gauge how much he might play on any given night. Still, this month, he's averaging 3.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 15.6 minutes.

