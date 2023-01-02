Koloko will operate off the bench Monday against the Pacers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Koloko drew back-to-back starts with Fred VanVleet sidelined with a back issue, but the veteran point guard is back in the mix Monday, sending the rookie back to the bench. Across 15 games as a reserve, Koloko has averaged 3.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 12.7 minutes.