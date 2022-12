Koloko will operate off the bench Monday against the 76ers, Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Koloko started eight of the Raptors' previous nine games, but with OG Anunoby back in the mix, Koloko will revert to a bench role, as Juancho Hernangomez will remain in first five. Across 13 appearances as a reserve, Koloko has averaged 3.5 points and 3.1 rebounds in 13.6 minutes.