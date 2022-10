Koloko contributed two points (1-2 FG), four blocks, three rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes during Friday's loss to the Rockets.

With Fred VanVleet taking a break, Koloko moved into the starting lineup, walking away with an impressive four swats. While he failed to do anything else, the defensive upside is tantalizing. He is unlikely to be an every-night part of the rotation to begin the season but is a name to watch should injuries clear a path to more minutes as the campaign progresses.