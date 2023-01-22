Koloko logged 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, six blocks, three assists and one steal across 31 minutes during the 905's 135-126 win Saturday at Wisconsin.

Koloko logged more blocks Saturday than he did as an NBA player across the first half of January. The second-round draft selection will continue receiving opportunities to block shots. Currently, Koloko has little to no competition in terms of becoming the 905's starting center.