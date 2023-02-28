Toronto assigned Koloko to the G League's Raptors 905 on Tuesday, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

According to Jacob, Koloko, Dalano Banton and Joe Wieskamp will all practice with the 905 before rejoining the NBA team ahead of Tuesday's game against the Bulls. None of the three players have been featured in the rotation of late, with Koloko seeing just five total minutes of court time across Toronto's last six games.