Koloko provided 11 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and six blocks in 31 minutes during Sunday's 113-104 victory over the Bulls.

Koloko received his fourth straight start Sunday and had his best game as a Raptor with career-bests of 11 points, seven rebounds and six blocks. Four of those blocks came in a three-minute span in the first quarter. The 22-year-old has started half of Toronto's 10 games and is averaging 3.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 17.4 minutes per game.