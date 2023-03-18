Koloko (nose) is available for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Koloko broke his nose during Thursday's game against the Thunder but won't be forced to miss a game. That said, he's only been a fringe rotation option lately.
More News
-
Raptors' Christian Koloko: Considered questionable•
-
Raptors' Christian Koloko: Questionable to return•
-
Raptors' Christian Koloko: Recalled by Toronto•
-
Raptors' Christian Koloko: Scores 16 points•
-
Raptors' Christian Koloko: Back to G League•
-
Raptors' Christian Koloko: Available to play Tuesday•