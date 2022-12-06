Koloko is not starting Monday's contest against the Celtics.
After starting in Toronto's past two contests, Koloko will move back to his original bench role. Gary Trent will take the 7-foot-1 center's spot in the starting lineup. Across his 12 games coming off the bench, Koloko is averaging 3.4 points and 5.4 rebounds across 13.7 minutes per game.
