Koloko is not starting Monday's contest against the Celtics.

After starting in Toronto's past two contests, Koloko will move back to his original bench role. Gary Trent will take the 7-foot-1 center's spot in the starting lineup. Across his 12 games coming off the bench, Koloko is averaging 3.4 points and 5.4 rebounds across 13.7 minutes per game.

More News