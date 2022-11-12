Koloko will come off the bench Saturday at Indiana, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

With Fred VanVleet (illness) out for Saturday's game in addition to Pascal Siakam's (groin) and Precious Achiuwa's (ankle) extended absences, coach Nick Nurse will switch it up, bringing Koloko off the bench while inserting Thaddeus Young into the starting lineup. Koloko should continue being a meaningful rotation player, as he has all season. In his 17.9 minutes per game, he's averaging 3.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks.