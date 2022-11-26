Koloko will come off the bench Saturday against the Mavericks, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.

Koloko has been picking up spot starts with the Raptors dealing with a myriad of absences, but he'll come off the bench Saturday while Juancho Hernangomez gets the start. When coming off the bench, Koloko is averaging 3.7 points, 3.6 assists and 1.0 blocks in 14.9 minutes.