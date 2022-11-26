Koloko will come off the bench Saturday against the Mavericks, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.
Koloko has been picking up spot starts with the Raptors dealing with a myriad of absences, but he'll come off the bench Saturday while Juancho Hernangomez gets the start. When coming off the bench, Koloko is averaging 3.7 points, 3.6 assists and 1.0 blocks in 14.9 minutes.
More News
-
Raptors' Christian Koloko: Impressive work down low•
-
Raptors' Christian Koloko: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Raptors' Christian Koloko: Swats six shots in starting role•
-
Raptors' Christian Koloko: Limited run in starting role•
-
Raptors' Christian Koloko: Solid outing in spot start•
-
Raptors' Christian Koloko: Starting Monday•