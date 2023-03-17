Koloko has been diagnosed with a fractured nose and is questionable to play Saturday against Minnesota, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

Koloko took a shot to the nose early in Thursday's win over the Thunder and never returned. If he's cleared to suit up Saturday, Jacob relays that the backup center would likely don a mask. However, Koloko hasn't been a staple of the Raptors' rotation since mid-January, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him shut down for a few contests to let his nose fully heal.