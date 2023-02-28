Koloko is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bulls due to a left ankle sprain.

Koloko and Dalano Banton (thumb) were both sent to the G League's Raptors 905 earlier Tuesday to get in a practice. Both have since rejoined the NBA team, but the two players emerged from the G League practice with injuries. Even if Koloko is cleared to play in advance of Tuesday's 7:30 p.m. ET tip time, he's unlikely to be included in head coach Nick Nurse's rotation.