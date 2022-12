Koloko (knee) is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Koloko left Tuesday's matchup against the Clippers due to right knee soreness and is in jeopardy of missing at least one additional contest. The extent of the issue remains unclear, but per Eric Koreen of The Athletic, the backup center is expected to go through further testing Wednesday afternoon, suggesting another update may be on the horizon.