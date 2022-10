Koloko is starting Monday's game against the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The Raptors will shift Pascal Siakam to the power forward spot, allowing Koloko to draw his first career start at center. He'll likely revert back to a bench role when Scottie Barnes (ankle) is cleared to return, though this will be a great chance for Koloko to carve out a role for himself within his squad's rotation.