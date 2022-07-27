Koloko averaged 7.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 2.2 blocks and 1 assist in 22.1 minutes throughout five Summer League games.

While Koloko's offensive numbers are not eye-popping, his defensive ones certainly are. The 2022 No. 33 pick is in the perfect situation in Toronto. The Raptors have a history of developing second-round and undrafted players, especially ones with defensive versatility. Koloko will compete with Chris Boucher, who just re-signed on a three-year, $35 million deal this offseason, for frontcourt minutes off the bench.