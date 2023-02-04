Koloko ended Friday's 117-111 victory over the Rockets with seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals across 17 minutes.

Koloko came up empty in the points department yet again Friday, the third time he has done so in the past five games. With the Raptors opting to play their primary guys big minutes on a nightly basis, Koloko's role is far from set in stone. He is someone to watch should they elect to tear things down at the trade deadline but until that happens, Koloko has little to no value in fantasy.