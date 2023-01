Kaloko logged 12 points (5-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, four blocks and one steal across 29 minutes during the 905's 110-89 win Wednesday against Birmingham.

Koloko's latest log is an example of what both the Toronto Raptors and their 905 G League affiliate will expect while the seven-foot center is down there. He is expected to flirt with double-doubles and block several contested shots as the 905's starting center.