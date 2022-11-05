Koloko finished with two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one block in 12 minutes during Friday's 111-110 loss to the Mavericks.
Koloko started, but he racked up four fouls across his 12 minutes of action. The 22-year-old remains too raw of a rotation piece to trust in fantasy.
