Koloko will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
With Scottie Barnes (ankle) rejoining the starting unit after a one-game absence, Koloko will shift back to a reserve role Wednesday. In Monday's win over the Heat, Koloko contributed two points, two rebounds, two assists and one block in 18 minutes of action in his first NBA start.
More News
-
Raptors' Christian Koloko: Draws first NBA start•
-
Raptors' Christian Koloko: Quiet again•
-
Raptors' Christian Koloko: Blocks four shots in loss Friday•
-
Raptors' Christian Koloko: Starting Friday•
-
Raptors' Christian Koloko: Elite defensive showing•
-
Raptors' Christian Koloko: Taken No. 33 by Toronto•