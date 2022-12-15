Koloko isn't in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.
Koloko will be replaced by Thaddeus Young in the starting five Wednesday. The rookie big man had started in the team's previous six games.
