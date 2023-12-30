site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Raptors' Christian Koloko: Out again Saturday
Koloko (illness) is out Saturday against the Pistons.
Koloko remains out due to a respiratory issue. His next chance at a return will arrive Monday against Cleveland.
