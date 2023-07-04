Koloko won't play in any of Toronto's Summer League games due to a respiratory condition, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

The severity of the issue remains unclear, but Jacob relays that Koloko will still be with the team in Las Vegas for team activities. The 2022 second-round pick started 19 of his 58 appearances as a rookie, averaging 3.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 13.8 minutes per game. If healthy, Koloko should be able to compete for a reserve role in Toronto's frontcourt during the 2023-24 campaign.