Koloko is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Thunder with a nose injury, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Koloko took a shot to the nose earlier in the game and headed to the locker room to deal with the bleeding before being tabbed questionable to return. Considering the update comes with just five minutes left in the game, it's unlikely his potential absence would have much impact. Regardless, Precious Achiuwa can be expected to back up Jakob Poeltl for the rest of the game.