Koloko posted one point (0-2 FG, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one block over 20 minutes during Friday's 109-105 loss to the Nets.

Koloko racked up five fouls during his 20 minutes of action. While 20 minutes is an unremarkable total, Koloko still led the Raptors' bench in playing time. It also marked an uptick from his 15 minutes Wednesday. Despite flashing talent in the preseason, he's seemingly far removed from a fantasy-relevant role.