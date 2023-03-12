The Raptors recalled Koloko from the G League's Raptors 905 on Sunday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

This is an odd move, as the Raptors 905 are in the midst of a playoff race while Toronto is off until Tuesday, but it sounds as if the coaching staff wants to see Koloko in person instead of monitoring his G League progress. Koloko has made 46 appearances as a rookie for the Raptors, including 19 starts, and he's averaging 3.4 points and 3.2 rebounds across 14.4 minutes per game.