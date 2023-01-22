Toronto recalled Koloko to the NBA club from the G League's Raptors 905 on Sunday, Vivek Jacob of the Raptors' official site reports.

Koloko had fallen out of the NBA rotation of late, so he was sent to the G League to get some extended run in. However, Toronto now has a trio of injuries to deal with, so the rookie second-round pick has been elevated and will likely garner a depth role if one or more of the Raptors' injured players is ruled out. Koloko appeared in 40 of the team's first 43 games (19 starts) and averaged 3.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 15.6 minutes during that stretch.